Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Shares Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 20% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 413,816 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 174,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Playfair Mining Price Performance
The company has a market cap of C$3.53 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.03.
About Playfair Mining
Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Playfair Mining
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Why Gold Loves Trump as Much as Trump Loves Gold
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Google’s Gemini 3 Sends Broadcom Soaring: TPUs Take Center Stage
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Palantir Isn’t Just Riding the AI Boom—It’s Orchestrating It
Receive News & Ratings for Playfair Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playfair Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.