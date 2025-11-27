YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (TSMY) to Issue Dividend of $0.11 on December 1st

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:TSMY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1078 per share on Monday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 3,575.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th.

YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:TSMY traded up $0.27 on Wednesday, reaching $15.68. 77,285 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,053. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.10. YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $12.10 and a 52 week high of $20.65.

Get YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF alerts:

About YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

The YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF (TSMY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock (TSM) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys.

Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax TSM Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.