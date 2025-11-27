Frank Klein Sells 4,736 Shares of Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Stock

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) insider Frank Klein sold 4,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.08, for a total value of $199,290.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,269,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,420,012.96. This represents a 0.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Frank Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 24th, Frank Klein sold 41,782 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total value of $1,698,438.30.

On Wednesday, September 17th, Frank Klein sold 4,286 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $204,527.92.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Frank Klein sold 45,535 shares of Rocket Lab stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total value of $2,229,848.95.

Rocket Lab Stock Performance

RKLB stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.93. 10,858,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,958,556. Rocket Lab Corporation has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $73.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.34 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rocket Lab ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. Rocket Lab had a negative net margin of 35.64% and a negative return on equity of 27.26%. The business had revenue of $155.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Rocket Lab’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Rocket Lab has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RKLB shares. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Lab from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in Rocket Lab by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. bought a new stake in Rocket Lab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $741,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Rocket Lab in the 3rd quarter valued at $286,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the third quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the third quarter valued at about $10,623,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rocket Lab Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Articles

