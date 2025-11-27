NextDecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Major Shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha Buys 445,109 Shares

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 445,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.59 per share, with a total value of $2,488,159.31. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 22,110,838 shares in the company, valued at $123,599,584.42. This trade represents a 2.05% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 26th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 175,142 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $1,042,094.90.

On Tuesday, November 25th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 285,502 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.73 per share, with a total value of $1,635,926.46.

On Friday, November 21st, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 419,477 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.73 per share, for a total transaction of $2,403,603.21.

On Thursday, November 20th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha bought 347,630 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.02 per share, for a total transaction of $2,092,732.60.

On Monday, November 17th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 295,875 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $1,736,786.25.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 305,973 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $1,848,076.92.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 462,576 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $2,738,449.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 591,837 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.07 per share, for a total transaction of $3,592,450.59.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha purchased 449,510 shares of NextDecade stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $3,155,560.20.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Aerospace Co. Ltd. Hanwha acquired 551,819 shares of NextDecade stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.99 per share, with a total value of $3,857,214.81.

NextDecade Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NEXT traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.00. 2,454,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,366. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.27. NextDecade Corporation has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $12.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NextDecade ( NASDAQ:NEXT ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.10). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NextDecade Corporation will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextDecade in the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new position in NextDecade in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextDecade in the third quarter worth about $1,280,000. Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextDecade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on NextDecade from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of NextDecade in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $10.00 price target (down from $15.00) on shares of NextDecade in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research raised NextDecade from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of NextDecade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

About NextDecade

NextDecade Corp. is a development company.

