Unity Software (NYSE:U) CEO Sells $1,697,614.50 in Stock

Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Bromberg sold 41,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $1,697,614.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,192,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,347,346.58. The trade was a 3.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Unity Software Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:U traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $42.53. 5,580,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,875,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Unity Software Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.33 and a 1-year high of $46.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.87 million. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 24.15% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. Unity Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. Unity Software has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of U. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unity Software by 3.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unity Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Unity Software by 52.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 88,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 30,726 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 30.8% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 108,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 25,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Unity Software by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on U shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Unity Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie upgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Unity Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.52.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

