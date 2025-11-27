Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) EVP Sells $540,108.00 in Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.06, for a total transaction of $540,108.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 64,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,424,684.16. This represents a 2.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Johanna Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 10th, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.98, for a total value of $160,188.00.

On Wednesday, October 1st, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.70, for a total value of $149,820.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $162,348.00.

Penumbra Price Performance

Shares of Penumbra stock traded down $2.75 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 434,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,909. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.67. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $221.26 and a 12-month high of $310.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 6.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $354.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.77 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.Penumbra’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PEN. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Penumbra from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Penumbra from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group set a $335.00 target price on Penumbra and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $326.00 target price on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $2,148,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 56.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Penumbra by 167.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,794,000 after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Penumbra by 1,966.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Penumbra in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

