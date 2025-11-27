Contrasting Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX)

Robin Energy (NASDAQ:RBNE – Get Free Report) and Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.7% of Diana Shipping shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Robin Energy and Diana Shipping”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Robin Energy $6.77 million 1.67 $1.05 million $0.04 20.15 Diana Shipping $218.56 million 0.96 $12.75 million $0.11 16.41

Diana Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Robin Energy. Diana Shipping is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Robin Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Robin Energy and Diana Shipping’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Robin Energy N/A N/A N/A Diana Shipping 9.36% 4.09% 1.76%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Robin Energy and Diana Shipping, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Robin Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00 Diana Shipping 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

Diana Shipping beats Robin Energy on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Robin Energy

Robin Energy Ltd. operates as a holding company that provides tanker vessel services. The company was founded by Petros Panagiotidis on September 24, 2024 and is headquartered in Limassol, Cyrus.

About Diana Shipping

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 38 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 8 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 6 Kamsarmax, 9 Ultramax, and 6 Panamax. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

