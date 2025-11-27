Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Trading 3.5% Higher – Time to Buy?

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) was up 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.68 and last traded at $2.68. Approximately 140 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 8,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Alsea Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.77.

About Alsea

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I.

