SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Up 20% – What’s Next?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report) shares rose 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.65 and last traded at GBX 25.20. Approximately 26,601,732 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average daily volume of 7,667,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 46 price target on shares of SolGold in a report on Monday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 46.

SolGold Stock Performance

About SolGold

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 17.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 12.65. The company has a market cap of £756.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.66.

SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.

