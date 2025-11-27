Evoke (LON:EVOK) Stock Price Down 18.3% – Time to Sell?

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) dropped 18.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 28.95 and last traded at GBX 30.55. Approximately 13,659,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 441% from the average daily volume of 2,525,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.40.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on EVOK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Evoke from GBX 88 to GBX 108 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Evoke from GBX 82 to GBX 66 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 95 target price on shares of Evoke in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 102.25.

Get Evoke alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on EVOK

Evoke Stock Down 18.3%

About Evoke

The company has a market cap of £137.38 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 43.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 54.29.

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.