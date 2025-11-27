Playfair Mining (CVE:PLY) Trading Down 20% – Time to Sell?

Playfair Mining Ltd. (CVE:PLY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 20% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 413,816 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 138% from the average session volume of 174,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Playfair Mining Stock Up 25.0%

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$3.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.89.

About Playfair Mining

Playfair Mining Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for copper, zinc, and nickel. The company holds a 100% interest in the Grey River Tungsten property that consisting of various mineral claims covering an area of 1,750 hectares located in southern Newfoundland, Canada; and holds a 100% interest in the RKV Cu-Co-Ni Project located in in south-central Norway.

