Imagine Lithium (CVE:ILI) Stock Price Down 16.7% – Here’s What Happened

Imagine Lithium Inc. (CVE:ILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 16.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 103,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 361,687 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.52 million, a PE ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.
Imagine Lithium Inc, a junior mineral exploration company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in North America. It has 100% interest in its flagship project the Jackpot Lithium property located in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The company was formerly known as Infinite Ore Corp. and changed its name to Imagine Lithium Inc in February 2022.
