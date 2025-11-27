Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Shares Down 25% – Should You Sell?

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Free Report) shares were down 25% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 203,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 417,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Falcon Gold Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$3.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.01.
Falcon Gold Company Profile
Falcon Gold Corp. generates, acquires, and explores mineral properties in the Americas. It explores for gold, silver, copper, and base metal deposits, as well as diamonds. Its flagship project is the Central Canada Gold Mine located approximately 20km southeast of Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef Gold Deposit.
