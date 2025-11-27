SolGold (LON:SOLG) Shares Up 20% – Still a Buy?

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 20% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.65 and last traded at GBX 25.20. 26,601,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 247% from the average session volume of 7,667,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a GBX 46 price target on shares of SolGold in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 46.
SolGold is a leading exploration company focussed on the discovery, definition and development of world-class copper-gold deposits. SolGold has a first mover advantage in Ecuador, a highly prospective yet under-explored section of the Andean Copper Belt, home of multiple Tier 1 copper and gold projects and half of the world’s copper resources.
