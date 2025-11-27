FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s Why

Shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NYSEARCA:NFRA – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $61.68 and last traded at $61.84. 51,110 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 128,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.87.

FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 1.0%

The firm has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.7% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 58,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new stake in FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund by 1,165.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000.

About FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund

The FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund (NFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of global infrastructure companies from developed and emerging markets. NFRA was launched on Oct 8, 2013 and is managed by FlexShares.

