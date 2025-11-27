Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Up 0.8%

HPE traded up $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $21.52. 19,603,596 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,023,194. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a 12 month low of $11.97 and a 12 month high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its 200-day moving average is $21.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.09). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.920 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.560-0.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 18th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on HPE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.24.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPE

Institutional Trading of Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $381,004,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,900,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,369.1% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 16,279,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,192,000 after buying an additional 15,171,314 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,847.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,831,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,599,000 after purchasing an additional 8,607,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 192.4% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,599,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,754,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gary M. Reiner sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $983,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 83,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,061,500.02. This represents a 32.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maeve C. Culloty sold 3,738 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.12, for a total transaction of $93,898.56. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 377,072 shares of company stock valued at $9,169,613. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.