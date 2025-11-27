iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY) Trading 2.7% Higher – Here’s Why

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (BATS:EMHY – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.60 and last traded at $40.2620. 93,063 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 83,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.20.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF Trading Up 3.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMHY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $872,000. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,516,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF by 20,692.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,794 shares during the period.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM High Yield Bond ETF (EMHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprising USD denominated emerging markets high yield bonds. EMHY was launched on Apr 3, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

