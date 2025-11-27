Concrete Leveling Systems (OTCMKTS:CLEV) Shares Up 0% – Still a Buy?

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLEV – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.6761 and last traded at $0.6761. 4,340 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 3,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.6760.

Concrete Leveling Systems Price Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.10.

About Concrete Leveling Systems

Concrete Leveling Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialized equipment for use in the concrete leveling industry. It fabricates and markets a concrete leveling service unit that consists of a mixing device to mix lime with water and a pumping device capable of pumping the mixture under pressure into pre-drilled holes.

