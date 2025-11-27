Rep. Lisa C. McClain Sells Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Shares

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Urban Edge Properties stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of Urban Edge Properties stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.25. 1,182,922 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 776,175. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $15.66 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.43.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 23.73%.The business had revenue of $120.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.85 million. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.420-1.440 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on UE shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a report on Friday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Edge Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Edge Properties

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 41.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 101,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,936,000 after buying an additional 29,808 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 1,194.7% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 145,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 134,377 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter worth $1,900,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 15,621 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Urban Edge Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

