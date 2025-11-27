Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Shares Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Sempra Energy stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Sempra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Sempra Energy stock traded up $1.38 on Wednesday, reaching $93.85. 2,725,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,353,524. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $91.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Sempra Energy Dividend Announcement

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on SRE. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Sempra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.92.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sempra Energy

In related news, SVP Alexander Lisa Larroque sold 4,322 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $400,001.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 11,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,128.75. This trade represents a 27.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dyan Z. Wold sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.38, for a total value of $137,983.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $318,093.78. This trade represents a 30.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,693 shares of company stock valued at $5,507,997. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $400,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $8,099,000. Maven Securities LTD grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 151.8% in the third quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 14,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 8,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

