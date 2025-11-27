Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Unloaded Rep. Lisa C. McClain

Representative Lisa C. McClain (R-Michigan) recently sold shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA). In a filing disclosed on November 21st, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Tesla stock on October 31st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CHARLES SCHWAB 401K > SCHWAB 893” account.

Representative Lisa C. McClain also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Coherent (NYSE:COHR) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Clorox (NYSE:CLX) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Home BancShares (NYSE:HOMB) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG) on 10/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) on 10/31/2025.

Tesla Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $7.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $426.58. 63,253,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,266,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $433.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $367.76. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.25 and a 1 year high of $488.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a P/E ratio of 284.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.06.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $28.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.98 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 5.51%.Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 252,386,304 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $112,241,237,000 after buying an additional 995,623 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 113,762,849 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $50,592,614,000 after buying an additional 344,162 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,767,993 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $20,480,477,000 after buying an additional 1,269,304 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 44,035,949 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $19,583,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,839,824,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $482.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Melius Research set a $520.00 target price on shares of Tesla and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and ten have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $394.03.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.38, for a total transaction of $918,302.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,057.28. The trade was a 20.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 82,606 shares of company stock valued at $33,554,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

About Representative McClain

Lisa McClain (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2023. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Michigan’s 9th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Lisa McClain lives in Romeo, Michigan. McClain earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Northwood University. Her career experience includes founding and working as the president of North End Support Team.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

