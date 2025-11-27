Insider Buying: OneMedNet (NASDAQ:ONMD) Director Acquires 1,190,476 Shares of Stock

OneMedNet Corporation (NASDAQ:ONMD – Get Free Report) Director Thomas Kosasa bought 1,190,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.42 per share, with a total value of $499,999.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,152,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,364,174.32. This represents a 8.53% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Thomas Kosasa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OneMedNet alerts:

On Wednesday, September 24th, Thomas Kosasa purchased 6,000 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.93 per share, for a total transaction of $5,580.00.

On Friday, August 29th, Thomas Kosasa acquired 581,395 shares of OneMedNet stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, with a total value of $499,999.70.

OneMedNet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONMD traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.42. The company had a trading volume of 298,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,577. OneMedNet Corporation has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $4.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $72.43 million, a PE ratio of -28.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OneMedNet ( NASDAQ:ONMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.18 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of OneMedNet in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OneMedNet to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMedNet presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Read Our Latest Report on ONMD

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in OneMedNet during the third quarter worth $25,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in OneMedNet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,491,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 45,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Correct Capital Wealth Management purchased a new position in OneMedNet during the 3rd quarter worth $4,910,000. Institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

OneMedNet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMedNet Corporation provides clinical imaging solutions. It offers iRWD, a solution that utilizes AI to securely de-identify, search, and curate imaging data for its partner network consisting of medical and academic research institutions to generate progression in stages of medical research, discovery and diagnostics that span the field of life sciences.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMedNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMedNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.