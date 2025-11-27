Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.06 and last traded at $5.15. 23,244 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 34,431 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.21.

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Interfor in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.34.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

