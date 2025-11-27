China Pharma (NYSE:CPHI) & Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Critical Analysis

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Graybug Vision shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of China Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Graybug Vision and China Pharma”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Graybug Vision $426.96 million 0.01 -$35.60 million ($24.23) -0.16 China Pharma $4.05 million 2.02 -$3.08 million ($0.57) -2.86

Volatility and Risk

China Pharma has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Graybug Vision. China Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Graybug Vision, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Graybug Vision has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Pharma has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Graybug Vision and China Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Graybug Vision N/A -77.61% -71.34% China Pharma -85.56% -63.93% -31.42%

Summary

China Pharma beats Graybug Vision on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Graybug Vision

Graybug Vision, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema. It also develops GB-102, for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy; and GB-401, an intravitreally injected implant formulation of a beta-adrenergic receptor inhibitor to treat primary open-angle glaucoma. The company was formerly known as Graybug LLC and changed its name to Graybug Vision, Inc. in 2016. Graybug Vision, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Redwood City, California.

About China Pharma

China Pharma Holdings, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets generic and branded pharmaceutical, and biochemical products to hospitals and private retailers in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides products in the form of dry powder injectables, liquid injectables, tablets, capsules, and cephalosporin oral solutions. Its products include Cerebroprotein Hydroloysate injection to treat memory decline and attention deficit; Gastrodin injection for tiredness, loss of concentration, poor sleep, and traumatic syndromes of the brain; Propylgallate injection to treat cerebral thrombosis, coronary heart disease, and after surgery complications; Ozagrel Sodium to treat acute thrombotic cerebral infarction and dyskinesia; Alginic Sodium Diester injection for ischemic heart, cerebrovascular, and high lipoprotein blood diseases; Bumetanide injection to treat edema diseases; and Candesartan for hypertension. In addition, the company provides Roxithromycin dispersible tablets for pharyngitis and tonsillitis; Cefaclor dispersible tablets for tympanitis, lower respiratory tract infection, urinary tract infections, and skin/skin tissue infection; Cefalexin capsules for acute tonsillitis; Andrographolide for sore throat caused by upper respiratory tract infection; Clarithromycin granules and capsules; and Naproxen Sodium and PseudophedrineHydrochlorida sustained release tablets. Further it offers Hepatocyte growth-promoting factor, Tiopronin, Compound Ammonium Glycyrrhetate S, and Omeparzole for the treatment of digestive diseases. Additionally, the company provides Vitamin B6 injection; Granisetron Hydrochloride injection to treat nausea and vomiting caused by radiotherapy and chemotherapy during the treatment of malignant tumors; Noni Enzyme, a food supplement; sanitizers; and masks. It offers its products through distributors, its network of sales offices, and sales representatives. The company is based in Haikou, the People’s Republic of China.

