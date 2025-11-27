Starr Peak Mining (CVE:STE) Stock Price Down 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Starr Peak Mining Ltd. (CVE:STE – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.30. Approximately 49,691 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 48,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

Starr Peak Mining Trading Up 1.6%

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.36 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Get Starr Peak Mining alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Starr Peak Mining news, Director Johnathan More purchased 227,500 shares of Starr Peak Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.35 per share, with a total value of C$79,625.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 277,500 shares in the company, valued at C$97,125. This trade represents a 455.00% increase in their position. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starr Peak Mining Company Profile

Starr Peak Mining Ltd., an exploration stage junior mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold. It holds a 100% interest in NewMetal Property located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt of Quebec; the Rousseau Gold Property located in Canada; and the Turgeon Lake Gold Property located in the east of the Rousseau Gold Property.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starr Peak Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starr Peak Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.