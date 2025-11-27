Resolute Mining (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Shares Up 5.4% – Still a Buy?

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.6642 and last traded at $0.6642. 29,150 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 13,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Resolute Mining Trading Up 2.7%

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.51.

About Resolute Mining

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, prospecting, and exploration for minerals in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. It is involved in mining gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

