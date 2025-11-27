FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT) Shares Up 6.5% – Time to Buy?

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund (BATS:TILT – Get Free Report) shares shot up 6.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $228.0928 and last traded at $243.0990. 874 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 9,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $228.27.

FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $243.17 and a 200-day moving average of $232.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund by 13.7% during the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

About FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar US Market Factors Tilt Index Fund (TILT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a broad US index with a tilt toward small-cap and value segments. TILT was launched on Sep 16, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

