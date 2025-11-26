Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. $SWK Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 10.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Miller Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Financial Services LLC now owns 9,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $49,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 30.0% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 1,785,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,965,000 after purchasing an additional 412,029 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SWK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.10.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $70.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.91 and a 52 week high of $91.36.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.88%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Outdoor and Industrial segments.

