Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,223 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF $SPLB

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,223 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLB. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,400,000. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 1,681,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,947,000 after purchasing an additional 56,299 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,366,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,839,000 after purchasing an additional 81,359 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 928,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,965,000 after purchasing an additional 93,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 845,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,342 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.01 and a twelve month high of $23.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its 200 day moving average is $22.59.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPLB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Corporate index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade, fixed-rate, taxable US corporate bonds with a remaining maturity of at least 10 years. SPLB was launched on Mar 10, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

