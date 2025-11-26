Salesforce Inc. $CRM Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 104.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,533 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,515 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $6,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth $2,039,196,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 27,361.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,424,169 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $933,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,700 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Salesforce by 1,729.6% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,973,141 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $538,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,297 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth about $467,944,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,913,628 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $23,592,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 18th. Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Northland Capmk cut Salesforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.51.

Salesforce Trading Up 3.1%

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $233.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $221.96 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 16.87%.Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.416 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.00, for a total value of $31,598.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares in the company, valued at $3,085,096,889. The trade was a 0.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 56,372 shares of company stock worth $13,941,863. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

