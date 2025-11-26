JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Positive Forecast for Haleon (LON:HLN) Stock Price

Haleon (LON:HLN – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 315 to GBX 335 in a research note issued on Wednesday,London Stock Exchange reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 9.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HLN. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Haleon from GBX 507 to GBX 517 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 370 price target on shares of Haleon in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 420.40.

LON HLN traded down GBX 2.40 on Wednesday, hitting GBX 372.10. 126,187,203 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,384,990. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.36. The company has a market cap of £33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.19. Haleon has a 1-year low of GBX 325.10 and a 1-year high of GBX 419.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 349.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 367.14.

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a world-leading consumer health company, with a clear purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. In July 2022, it listed as an independent company on the London and New York Stock Exchanges.

Haleon’s product portfolio spans six major categories – Oral Health, Vitamins, Minerals and Supplements (VMS), Pain Relief, Respiratory Health, Digestive Health and Therapeutic Skin Health and Other.

