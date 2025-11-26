MIG Capital LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

MIG Capital LLC bought a new stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,846 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,371,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,443,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in Oracle by 117.1% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,672 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Viawealth LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 6.9% in the second quarter. Viawealth LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,813,379 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,059,273,000 after buying an additional 38,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $235,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, CEO Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.64, for a total value of $11,065,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 154,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,610,859.20. This trade represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 49,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.02, for a total transaction of $13,971,282.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 151,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,756.98. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders sold 204,254 shares of company stock worth $60,227,807. Insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $196.93 on Wednesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $345.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $268.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.46. The company has a market cap of $561.40 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $202.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Oracle from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.40.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

