Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 8922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.5425.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REMYY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Remy Cointreau to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.60.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

