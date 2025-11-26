Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Remy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.35, with a volume of 8922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.5425.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms recently weighed in on REMYY. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Remy Cointreau to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Remy Cointreau in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.
About Remy Cointreau
Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.
