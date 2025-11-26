Ross Carroll Buys 451 Shares of Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN) Stock

Mineral Resources Limited (ASX:MIN – Get Free Report) insider Ross Carroll bought 451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$48.82 per share, with a total value of A$22,016.92.
Ross Carroll also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 20th, Ross Carroll purchased 2,000 shares of Mineral Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$48.82 per share, for a total transaction of A$97,640.00.
Mineral Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.52. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.26.
Mineral Resources Company Profile
Mineral Resources Limited, together with subsidiaries, operates as a mining services company in Australia, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Mining Services, Iron Ore, Lithium, Energy, and Other Commodities. The company offers contract crushing, screening, and processing; specialized mine services, including materials handling, plant and equipment hire and maintenance, tails recovery, and aggregate crushing; and design, engineering, and construction services for resources sector.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Mineral Resources
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- 5 Stocks to Buy Before Santa Claus Comes to Town
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- History Says These are 3 Stocks to Buy for December
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Warner Bros. Sale Rumors Heat Up: What Investors Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.