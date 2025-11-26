Country Trust Bank Has $31.45 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Country Trust Bank reduced its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,296 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Country Trust Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $31,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lathrop Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Adobe by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. grew its position in shares of Adobe by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock worth $15,284,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 2nd quarter valued at $328,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 24,680 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,548,000 after acquiring an additional 7,176 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total value of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,157,576.88. This represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE opened at $319.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.47. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $311.58 and a 52 week high of $557.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $342.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Adobe from $480.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $405.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $428.96.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

