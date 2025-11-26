TELUS (TSE:T) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Natl Bk Canada

Natl Bk Canada upgraded shares of TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Desjardins decreased their price target on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$22.77.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TSE T traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$18.24. The stock had a trading volume of 569,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,329,430. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.80. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. TELUS has a 1 year low of C$18.14 and a 1 year high of C$23.29.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. TELUS had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 4.62%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.2267985 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TELUS

Telus is one of the Big Three wireless service providers in Canada, with its 9 million mobile phone subscribers nationwide constituting about 30% of the total market. It is the incumbent local exchange carrier in the western Canadian provinces of British Columbia and Alberta, where it provides internet, television, and landline phone services.

