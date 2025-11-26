3,000 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI Purchased by Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd.

Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $714,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Analog Devices by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 94,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $19,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 118,519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 11.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 528,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,496,000 after purchasing an additional 52,416 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.21, for a total value of $719,406.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 142,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,821,269.91. This trade represents a 2.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Frank sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.74, for a total transaction of $242,740.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,242,343.32. The trade was a 16.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $9,598,496. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $265.00 price objective on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI set a $282.00 target price on Analog Devices and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $280.00 price target on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.20.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $252.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $238.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.61. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $158.65 and a 1-year high of $258.13.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.04. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 8th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 8th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

