Waterloo Capital L.P. Sells 197 Shares of Cigna Group $CI

Waterloo Capital L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Waterloo Capital L.P.’s holdings in Cigna Group were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CI. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 549,176 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $181,547,000 after acquiring an additional 275,383 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cigna Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cigna Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,052,912 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $678,652,000 after purchasing an additional 15,014 shares during the period. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,622,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in Cigna Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 4,106 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $375.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Cigna Group from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $346.00 to $294.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.05.

Insider Activity at Cigna Group

In other news, insider Brian C. Evanko sold 5,368 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,610,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 51,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,354,600. The trade was a 9.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani bought 4,134 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.88 per share, for a total transaction of $999,931.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 157,935 shares in the company, valued at $38,201,317.80. This represents a 2.69% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group Stock Performance

Cigna Group stock opened at $278.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $285.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.87. Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $239.51 and a 52-week high of $350.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The health services provider reported $7.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $69.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.40 billion. Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.51 EPS. Cigna Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 29.600- EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.