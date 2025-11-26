Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG Shares Sold by Riverpark Capital Management LLC

Riverpark Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 302 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Booking accounts for 2.8% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Booking by 15.6% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Booking by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,829 shares in the last quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Booking by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,624,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Performance

BKNG stock opened at $4,906.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5,157.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5,398.49. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $4,096.23 and a 52 week high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $158.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34.

Booking Announces Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $99.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $95.56 by $3.94. Booking had a net margin of 19.37% and a negative return on equity of 134.86%. The company had revenue of $9.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $83.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Booking has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 5th will be given a $9.60 dividend. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 5th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. UBS Group set a $6,806.00 price target on Booking and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird set a $6,325.00 target price on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6,100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $6,150.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Booking from $5,500.00 to $6,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6,141.52.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,000.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,570,000. This trade represents a 11.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 1,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,516.92, for a total value of $5,588,639.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,237,930.44. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,452 shares of company stock valued at $17,987,397. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

