RiverPark Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. $INTU

RiverPark Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,030 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,078,686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,890,282,000 after acquiring an additional 36,513 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,279 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. denkapparat Operations GmbH purchased a new stake in Intuit during the second quarter worth $830,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 41,830 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,947,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.06, for a total value of $792,160.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,792.70. This trade represents a 47.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.15, for a total value of $220,162.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 14,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,570,146.25. This trade represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,203. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Trading Down 0.8%

Intuit stock opened at $648.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $666.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $707.77. The company has a market capitalization of $180.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.25. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $532.65 and a 52 week high of $813.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 20th. The software maker reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.25. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 20.55%.The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.630-3.680 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Intuit from $770.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their target price on shares of Intuit from $560.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $850.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Intuit from $880.00 to $840.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $798.13.

View Our Latest Report on INTU

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.