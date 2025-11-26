Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $1.08 Million Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Riverpark Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,902 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 422 shares during the period. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.8% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maseco LLP bought a new position in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in Applied Materials by 435.0% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Applied Materials by 5,325.0% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $242.46 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.84. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $244.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $220.98 and a 200-day moving average of $191.03.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 40.96% and a net margin of 23.88%.During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.32 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.380 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.20%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $265.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, November 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.04.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.08, for a total transaction of $936,320.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 88,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,681,202.08. The trade was a 4.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

