Swiss National Bank Trims Stake in ITT Inc. $ITT

Swiss National Bank cut its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of ITT worth $24,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITT. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in ITT in the first quarter worth about $156,406,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ITT by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,835,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $237,125,000 after acquiring an additional 904,654 shares during the period. Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in ITT by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 795,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,760,000 after acquiring an additional 387,000 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its stake in ITT by 4.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,765,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $615,525,000 after purchasing an additional 200,676 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new stake in shares of ITT during the second quarter valued at $21,894,000. 91.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ITT. DA Davidson set a $190.00 price target on shares of ITT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ITT in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised ITT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ITT from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.25.

ITT Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $183.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.27. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.64 and a 12-month high of $197.07.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. ITT had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 12.67%.The firm had revenue of $999.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.69 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. ITT has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.620-6.680 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 6.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ITT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.351 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other news, CAO Mesa Graziano Cheryl De sold 238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $43,573.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,750.96. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emmanuel Caprais sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $1,018,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 36,830 shares in the company, valued at $6,822,020.90. The trade was a 12.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

