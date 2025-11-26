Brookfield Renewable Partners LP Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 28th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.373 per share on Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Price Performance

BEP.UN traded up C$0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$40.21. 14,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 316,650. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$36.49. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 52-week low of C$27.50 and a 52-week high of C$45.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.80.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.22 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 4.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.1012093 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable is a globally diversified, multitechnology owner and operator of clean energy assets. The company’s portfolio consists of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and storage facilities in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia, and totals approximately 21 gigawatts of installed capacity.

