Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Monday, December 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 9th.

Harley-Davidson has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 5 years. Harley-Davidson has a payout ratio of 21.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Harley-Davidson to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.3%.

Harley-Davidson Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HOG traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $24.40. 67,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,100,874. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.39. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Harley-Davidson

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 5.76%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Harley-Davidson by 6.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management increased its stake in Harley-Davidson by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 139.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 2.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

