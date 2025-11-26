Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:RMCA – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0797 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th.
Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA RMCA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.35. 1,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.91. Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.68 and a 1-year high of $25.33.
About Rockefeller California Municipal Bond ETF
