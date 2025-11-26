Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.36 (NYSEARCA:RAYC)

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:RAYC – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 0.3575 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a yield of 199.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF Trading Down 1.9%

RAYC stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.99. 1,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,132. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.68 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.25. Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $12.49 and a twelve month high of $19.06.

About Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF

The Rayliant Quantamental China Equity ETF (RAYC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of Chinese stocks selected and weighted based on a combination of quantitative and fundamental, quantamental, proprietary research. RAYC was launched on Dec 31, 2020 and is managed by Rayliant.

