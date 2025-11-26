STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.26

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.2553 per share on Friday, November 28th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Trading Down 0.7%

TUGN traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $25.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,508. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.03. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $27.05. The company has a market cap of $73.33 million, a P/E ratio of 32.38 and a beta of 0.70.

Get STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF stock. Q3 Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (NASDAQ:TUGN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 613,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,913 shares during the period. STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of Q3 Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Q3 Asset Management owned approximately 22.54% of STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF worth $15,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Company Profile

The STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF (TUGN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that allocates among equities, fixed income, and money markets, depending on signals derived from a proprietary algo that tracks the price action across asset classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STF Tactical Growth & Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.