Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Herbalife Ltd (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after Argus upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $11.83, but opened at $12.49. Herbalife shares last traded at $12.6350, with a volume of 510,635 shares traded.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Herbalife in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen cut Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Insider Transactions at Herbalife

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Lynda Cloud purchased 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.97 per share, for a total transaction of $152,490.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 38,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,547.29. The trade was a 77.78% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Herbalife in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 4,406.4% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Herbalife by 115.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Herbalife Stock Up 11.0%

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.87.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 6.59%.The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Herbalife has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

About Herbalife

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

