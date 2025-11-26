Silphium Asset Management Ltd Grows Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Silphium Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 25.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments comprises 1.7% of Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Silphium Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 16,566.7% in the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 33,511 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 33,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,853,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $208.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 20,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3%

TXN opened at $161.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.21. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $221.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $146.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.57, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

