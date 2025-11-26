Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) and Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC) Head to Head Review

Freddie Mac (OTCMKTS:FMCC – Get Free Report) and Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Freddie Mac has a beta of 2.06, meaning that its stock price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Walker & Dunlop has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Freddie Mac and Walker & Dunlop, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freddie Mac 1 0 1 0 2.00 Walker & Dunlop 0 2 4 0 2.67

Valuation and Earnings

Freddie Mac currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 104.55%. Walker & Dunlop has a consensus price target of $94.25, suggesting a potential upside of 45.44%. Given Freddie Mac’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Freddie Mac is more favorable than Walker & Dunlop.

This table compares Freddie Mac and Walker & Dunlop”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freddie Mac $122.05 billion 0.05 $11.86 billion ($0.01) -880.00 Walker & Dunlop $1.24 billion 1.79 $108.17 million $3.37 19.23

Freddie Mac has higher revenue and earnings than Walker & Dunlop. Freddie Mac is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Walker & Dunlop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.0% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Freddie Mac shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.7% of Walker & Dunlop shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Freddie Mac and Walker & Dunlop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freddie Mac 9.04% -44.33% 0.34% Walker & Dunlop 9.27% 8.81% 3.40%

Summary

Walker & Dunlop beats Freddie Mac on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freddie Mac

Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation operates in the secondary mortgage market in the United States. It operates through two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment purchases, securitizes, and guarantees single-family loans; and manages single-family mortgage credit and market risk, as well as manages mortgage-related investments portfolio, single-family securitization activities, and treasury functions. This segment serves mortgage banking companies, commercial banks, regional banks, community banks, credit unions, housing finance agencies, savings institutions, and non-depository financial institutions. The Multifamily segment engages in the purchase, securitization, and guarantee of multifamily loans; issuance of multifamily K certificates; manages multifamily mortgage credit and market risk; and invests in multifamily loans and mortgage-related securities. It serves banks and other financial institutions, insurance companies, money managers, hedge funds, pension funds, state and local governments, and broker dealers. Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in McLean, Virginia.

About Walker & Dunlop

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate and finance services. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Servicing and Asset Management, and Corporate. The Capital Markets segment offers a comprehensive range of commercial real estate finance products to customers. The Servicing and Asset Management segment includes servicing and asset-managing and managing third-party capital investments. The Corporate segment consists primarily of the company’s treasury operations and other corporate-level activities. The company was founded by Oliver Walker and Laird Dunlop in 1937 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

